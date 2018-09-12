COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
Filed Under:#JusticeForJunior, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are looking to question a man in connection to the murder investigation of a Bronx teen police say was slain by a machete-wielding gang in June.

Police are looking to speak with 20-year-old Frederick Then in connection to the heinous crime that shocked the city and garnered national attention over the summer.

frederick then Man, 20, Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Murder Of Junior Guzman Feliz

Frederick Then, 20 (credit: NYPD)

So far, 13 people have been arrested in the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

On June 20th, Junior was dragged out of a Belmont bodega and murder by several alleged gang members in what investigators say was a deadly case of mistaken identity.

The NYPD says the suspects are members of the Trinitarios gang and wrongly targeted Guzman-Feliz, who police say had no connection to gang activity. He was in the NYPD’s Explorers program for aspiring young officers.

