COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has released the 2018 finalists.

toyhalloffame National Toy Hall Of Fame Wants You To Vote On This Years Finalists: Chalk, Tic Tac Toe, Elmo, Pinball And More

The 2018 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists. (credit: National Toy Hall of Fame/MuseumOfPlay.org)

This may be the year that chalk makes its mark on the western New York hall, or American Girl outmuscles He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. But don’t count out Uno or Magic 8 Ball, which are also in the running, along with Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, pinball, the sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.

A committee of experts will choose which of the finalists should take their place alongside other toy box mainstays like Barbie and Play-Doh.

Fans are invited to weigh in online through Sept. 19. You can cast your vote by clicking here

The induction ceremony is Nov. 8 at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the National Toy Hall of Fame is housed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s