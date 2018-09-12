NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several members of the NYPD were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a prostitution ring operating in the city, law enforcement sources tell CBS2.

Sources say the internal affairs investigation stemmed from a tip that originated in 2015, and resulted in the arrest of seven cops from precincts throughout the city.

The suspects range in rank from patrol officer, to sergeant, to detective, and are all facing charges including conspiracy to provide protection and gambling conspiracy.

In a statement sent to CBS2, NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said the accused officers “swore an oath and then betrayed it.”

“The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe,” O’Neill continued. “I thank Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick for the thorough investigation performed by the Internal Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the Queens District Attorney’s Office, in rooting out this illicit activity. His unit initiated this probe and in doing so, has sent a clear message: there is no place in the NYPD for criminal or unethical behavior.”

The Queens County District Attorney will handle the prosecution of the case, sources say.

