HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A troubling video is making the rounds on social media. It appears to a show a teacher slacking off in class at a school in the struggling Hempstead school district.

The video, viewed more than 50,000 times, was allegedly recorded in a Hempstead High School classroom and then posted to Facebook. In the video, an adult was seen chatting on the phone while a student complains they’re not learning.

0912video e1536794747133 Viral Video Catches Long Island Teacher On The Phone During Class

A viral video allegedly catches a Hempstead school teacher on the phone during class. (Credit: CBS2)

“They feel cheated, they feel betrayed… I believe the students deserve better,” parent Peggy Perkins told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Perkins says it’s the latest outrage in a district with one of the lowest graduation rates in the nation.

WATCH: The 37% – an in-depth look at Hempstead’s failing schools

“Look at the class, everyone’s sleeping. Asleep. Heads down,” a voice in the viral video details.

School district officials said the incident is under investigation. Hempstead Superintendent Regina Armstrong released a statement recording the video.

“The education and well-being of our students and members of our school community are priority. The situation is under investigation and the administration will take appropriate actions.  The paramount concern, again, is that all of our students receive quality instruction in a safe learning environment.

Additionally, the district is reviewing policy and procedures to govern students’ and staff behavior around the following: use of cell phones during the school day; use of recording devices; and social media. Building administrators are conducting meetings and/or assembly programs to apprise staff and students of the district’s expectations and their responsibilities in these areas. The district cannot, and will not comment on matters pertaining to personnel in a public forum.”

School officials did not say if this was an academic class, study hall, or detention.

School Board President Lamont Johnson also weighed in on the shocking classroom video and promised action.

“Rest assured that the situation is under investigation and the administration will take appropriate action.  Additionally, the district’s leadership and resources are focused on the paramount goal of providing successful outcomes for students. Any further comment before the investigation is complete would be premature.”

