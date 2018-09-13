Clouds rule once again today, but we’re not expecting the coverage of the showers that we saw yesterday. Yes, a passing shower is still possible, even a little drizzle, but it looks like a quieter day, overall. Outside of that, expect another struggle in the temperature department — just the mid 70s.

Tonight will offer little in the way of change with clouds and even a leftover shower here and there. Some fog may develop, as well, with temps dipping into the 60s.

Tomorrow will feature clouds in the morning with perhaps a few breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs to be pretty close to normal like today in the mid 70s.

By the time Saturday comes around, look out, the sun is back!