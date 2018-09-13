NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With so much information on the internet these days, should you be concerned it could be used against you?

Security experts say just about everyone at risk of something called “doxxing.”

The term comes from the expression “dropping docs,” or revealing documents. It means collecting someone’s personal information and putting it all in one place on the internet without their consent to embarrass or harass them.

As the use of social media grows, so does the risk of doxxing, security experts say.

A so-called “doxxer” will comb through your posts searching for details. He or she then combines those facts with information available on so-called “data broker sites” that comes from phone, real estate and other public records.

Based on all this, a doxxer might even encourage others to guess passwords for a victim’s online accounts.

To reduce your exposure, remove personal details from social media pages, like your email and home address.

Review your privacy settings on those accounts and opt out from data brokers by going to the site and filling out a form.

Finally, check to see what information is out there by entering your name in a search engine regularly.

