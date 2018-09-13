MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Before he died, a New Jersey man spent more than decade helping others get sober. He supported so many people that Morristown dedicated a park to him.

But a new business is planning to set up shop across the street and it’s causing problems, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Thursday.

Right now, it’s nothing more than a plumbing warehouse. But that could soon change.

“I think it’s going to help the community. We’ve operated our family-run business for over 15 years from this location,” said Kevin Ryan, president of Wm. M. Ryan & Co., Inc.

Ryan is consolidating his Morristown plumbing business and leasing out extra space in his Abbett Avenue building. He has already drafted up a contract and designs with the Glennbrook Brewery.

“It’s a great atmosphere. People can come in and see a process of actually making a beer,” Ryan said.

The idea is to make it into a tasting room. The only problem is it will be located directly across the street from George Gramby Memorial Park.

“What he’s known for as a beacon in the community is helping others do what he did, overcome substance abuse,” said Franz Owens, chairman of the George Gramby Observance Committee.

Owens said the park was renamed three years ago to honor Gramby, who died in 1993. While alive, he helped countless locals get sober, so that’s why some are against the tasting room’s location.

“If they have an opportunity to move elsewhere, I would support and even help advertise their business,” Owens said.

In a statement, a brewery representative said they, “strive to be great partners with the town.” They go on to say they want “to make the immediate and surrounding community proud.” A next-door business owner said he’s all for the new spot.

“These breweries aren’t bars filled with drunken people. They’re just kind of social places like that and I think they are going to bring a little life around here,” Peter Schichtel said.

But others, too, said it’s discourteous, considering everything George Gramby did.

“It’s kind of going against what he stood for,” Morristown resident Joshua Anderson said.

“It is a little disrespectful in some way because what he did was really great,” resident Oscar Garcia added.

So there’s a possible brewery brewing controversy, before it can even make its beer.

The town still has to approve of the new location. It is expected to be discussed at the next council meeting.