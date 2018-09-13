NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s Primary Day in New York and polling sites opened at 6 a.m.

All eyes are on the Democratic gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon.

A recent debate on CBS2 proved they don’t agree on much – fighting over everything from subways, to corruption and health care. But in the days leading up to the primary, the two were focused on a scathing mailer sent by the state Democratic party charging that Nixon has been “silent on the rise of anti-Semitism.”

“You know we have more anti-semitic attacks in New York State now than we’ve had in years,” Cuomo said.

“I am the mother of Jewish children. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Nixon. “He needs to say not only is this inappropriate, he needs to say this is not true.”

The winner takes on Republican Marc Molinaro in November.

Voters will also weigh in on a lieutenant governor with Democratic candidate New York City Council member Jumaane Williams challenging incumbent Kathy Hochul.

Another closely watched race is the four-way Democratic contest for attorney general. The candidates include Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and former Hillary Clinton adviser Leecia Eve.

The winner takes on Republican Keith Wofford in the general election.