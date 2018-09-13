NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The worker killed after a wall collapsed at a Brooklyn construction site Wednesday has been identified.

Luis Almonte, 47, of Innwood was found unconscious and unresponsive. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD said the worker became trapped at 7th Avenue and 39th Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The FDNY announced the incident transitioned from a rescue to a recovery shortly before 5 p.m. as the Department of Buildings remained on scene probing the cause of the collapse.

An investigation is ongoing.