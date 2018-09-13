POLL CLOSE 9 P.M.:Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Sunset Park, Trench Rescue, Wall collapse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The worker killed after a wall collapsed at a Brooklyn construction site Wednesday has been identified.

Luis Almonte, 47, of Innwood was found unconscious and unresponsive. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD said the worker became trapped at 7th Avenue and 39th Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The FDNY announced the incident transitioned from a rescue to a recovery shortly before 5 p.m. as the Department of Buildings remained on scene probing the cause of the collapse.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s