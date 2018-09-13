NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was a blast from the past at City Hall Thursday.

Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr, Jeff Bridges and more joined Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to stage a Beatles-themed “bed-in” to support New York City schools.

It’s part of the fifth annual “Come Together: NYC” event, which marked the return of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a mobile production facility that “provides hands-on creative experiences to students of all ages.”

This year’s theme was “activism.” Students gathered and sang “Give Peace A Chance,” carrying signs saying “Hair Peace,” “Bed Peace,” and “Imagine Peace” – all a recreation of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous “bed-in” protests of the Vietnam war in 1969.