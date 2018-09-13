PRIMARY DAY:Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was a blast from the past at City Hall Thursday.

Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr, Jeff Bridges and more joined Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to stage a Beatles-themed “bed-in” to support New York City schools.

gettyimages 455477524 Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr, Mayor De Blasio And More Stage Bed In At City Hall To Support NYC Schools

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus on display at P.S. 171 Patrick Henry School on September 15, 2014 in New York City. (credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

It’s part of the fifth annual “Come Together: NYC” event, which marked the return of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a mobile production facility that “provides hands-on creative experiences to students of all ages.”

This year’s theme was “activism.” Students gathered and sang “Give Peace A Chance,” carrying signs saying “Hair Peace,” “Bed Peace,” and “Imagine Peace” – all a recreation of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous “bed-in” protests of the Vietnam war in 1969.

