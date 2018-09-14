By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have one more cloudy gray day ahead. Waking up to the same story of fog and a chance of showers. The shower risk is very very low today, but we can’t rule it out.

Starting off we can expect temps in the upper 60s around the coast with cooler temps north and west. The day is mostly cloudy with a humid feel, thanks to Hurricane Florence churning to our south.

Although it is very far away, locally, we are expecting some waves to reach heights from 7-12 inches.

Expect rough seas & strong, dangerous rip currents at the local beaches through the weekend.