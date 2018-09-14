ELECTION RESULTSSee How New York State Voted - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General And More
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have one more cloudy gray day ahead. Waking up to the same story of fog and a chance of showers. The shower risk is very very low today, but we can’t rule it out.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup2 9/14 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Starting off we can expect temps in the upper 60s around the coast with cooler temps north and west. The day is mostly cloudy with a humid feel, thanks to Hurricane Florence churning to our south.

nu tu skycast 3d today 9/14 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Although it is very far away, locally, we are expecting some waves to reach heights from 7-12 inches.

Expect rough seas & strong, dangerous rip currents at the local beaches through the weekend.

