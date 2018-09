NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY promoted nearly 100 of its members Friday.

Among them were two brothers with a special reason for joining the force.

Sean and William Heeran lost their brother, Charlie, during the September 11th terror attacks. He was 23 years old and had been working at Cantor Fitzgerald.

FDNY’s Promotion Ceremony is underway in East New York. 91 members are moving up the ladder, including 2 brothers. One of whom had a twin who died on 9/11 while working in the North Tower. His death inspired them to join the FDNY following in their fathers footsteps. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/0UR5cMqQlA — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) September 14, 2018

The Heeran brothers said his death inspired them to join the department.

Cheers for firefighters moving up the ranks at the FDNY Promotion Ceremony. So much love here for New York’s Bravest! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/lXSeqmhTbh — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) September 14, 2018

Their father was also a firefighter.