QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – 80 years ago, no one saw the great hurricane of 1938 coming.

Making landfall with horrific fury and 129 mph winds, the eye of the storm slammed into Long Island’s East End, leaving massive destruction and loss of life in its wake.

The Quogue Historical Society tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan that Long Islanders were caught completely unaware by the storm.

Locals were marooned for more than a day, many with no way to communicate with relatives other than sending a telegram to New York City.

With no satellite and no doppler radar in 1938, weather forecasting was an inexact science. Historians say it was largely dependent on word of mouth from fishermen and ships at sea.

Quogue‘s town historian says the massive storm hit during the Great Depression; helping to revive the local workforce. The hurricane is believed to have caused billions of dollars worth of damage in today’s money.

An 80th anniversary hurricane forum will be held next week at Quogue‘s town library.