COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Commack Fire Department is hosting a donation drive to collect goods to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

All donations can be dropped off at Commack Fire Headquarters, located at 6309 Jericho Turnpike, just west of Commack Road.

Donations can be dropped off any time, 24 hours a day.

Officials say they are seeking canned foods, personal hygiene supplies, razors, water, blankets, toothpaste, baby food, wipes, shampoo and dog and cat food. They ask people to refrain from donating clothing, however.

