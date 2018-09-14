JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A future placement of a statue dedicated to Polish soldiers massacred in Russia during World War II will be put to a public vote.

The Katyn Memorial has been a fixture in the city for decades, with the ever-changing Manhattan skyline behind it. The memorial commemorates the massacre of more than 20,000 Polish soldiers by Soviet forces in 1940.

After the city council failed to reverse a decision to move the memorial passed in June, now a special election will be held later this year to decide whether the controversial statue will be relocated.

Mayor Steven Fulop wants the statue moved for a redevelopment project.