BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The mother of a Long Island teen who was killed by alleged MS-13 gang members has died after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle at her daughter’s memorial site.

Evelyn Rodriguez’s daughter, Kayla Cuevas, was murdered not far from their Brentwood home in September 2016. Four alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been charged with killing Kayla Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens.

Suffolk County detectives say Rodriguez was struck on Stahley Street in Brentwood just after 4 p.m. on Friday. She was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

Prayers for Evelyn Rodriguez the mother of MS-13 victim Kayla Cuevas. Evelyn was struck by vehicle this afternoon at her daughter's memorial. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) September 14, 2018

The grieving mother was reportedly visiting a memorial created to honor the two girls when she was fatally struck by the car.

Rodriguez had been a persistent advocate for ending gang violence on Long Island since her 16-year-old’s death and was even invited to President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.