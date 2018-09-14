  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:brentwood, Gang Violence, Local TV, Long Island, MS-13

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The mother of a Long Island teen who was killed by alleged MS-13 gang members has died after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle at her daughter’s memorial site.

Evelyn Rodriguez’s daughter, Kayla Cuevas, was murdered not far from their Brentwood home in September 2016. Four alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been charged with killing Kayla Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens.

Suffolk County detectives say Rodriguez was struck on Stahley Street in Brentwood just after 4 p.m. on Friday. She was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

The grieving mother was reportedly visiting a memorial created to honor the two girls when she was fatally struck by the car.

Rodriguez had been a persistent advocate for ending gang violence on Long Island since her 16-year-old’s death and was even invited to President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

