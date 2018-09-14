NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – History was made and there was a record turnout for the New York Democratic Primary on Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo defeated actress Cynthia Nixon with 66 percent of the vote to win his party’s nomination for a third term.

“He took nothing for granted in this race, and when others were underestimating us, he did not and he spent accordingly,” Nixon said after conceding the race. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done.”

Cuomo did not speak publicly after the win, but his campaign chair spoke on his behalf.

“It’s a great night for the governor but it’s also a great night for Democrats,” said Bill Mulrow.

Sept. 13, 2018: New York Primary Election Results

New York City public advocate Letitia “Tish” James had a historic win in the race for attorney general, becoming the first black woman to win a major party statewide nomination in New York.

“I’m going to continue to be the people’s lawyer,” she said.

In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Kathy Hochul pulled off a win against New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, beating him by six points.

“I thank you all. I so appreciate each and every volunteer, staffer and voter,” Williams tweeted in part.

Alessandra Biaggi, a 32-year-old lawyer and former Cuomo aide, beat 58-year-old Jeffrey Klein for the district that covers part of the Bronx and Westchester.

Voter turnout was double what it was four years ago, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Now with the general election in November, one key question is whether Nixon will stay in the race as the candidate for the Working Families party.

A July 18 poll by Quinnipiac University look at what could happen if she does stay in the race, putting Cuomo at 43, Nixon at 13, Republican Marc Molinaro 23, Howie Hawkins 2 and Stephanie Minor 1.

“I believe they’ll have to make a decision about helping the Democratic ticket go forward,” Mulrow said. “It’s important in New York to have that unity.”