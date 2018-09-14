  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Lower Manhattan say a man was stabbed while on a C train platform Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, first responders were called to the Chambers St. station near Church St. after a commuter was stabbed in the stomach by an unknown attacker around 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are still looking for the stabber.

It’s not clear what led to the attack.

A and C trains are bypassing Chambers St. in both directions because of the NYPD’s ongoing investigation at the station.

