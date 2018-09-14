Filed Under:Dwight School, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A student’s mother is getting extra credit for nabbing an assault and robbery suspect on the West Side.

The NYPD said that a suspect was taken into custody after a mugging at around 8:30 a.m. on Riverside Boulevard and 68th Street.

Police take a suspect into custody after a mugging on West 68th Street on 9/14/18. (credit: CBS2)

Witnesses told CBS2 the suspect robbed a woman.

Witnesses say he was chased down by a mother of a student at the preschool, who happens to be an off-duty NYPD officer.

He then tried to run into the nearby Dwight School, according to witnesses. The suspect apparently was prevented from getting into the school by a school employee.

The off-duty officer was joined by arriving uniformed officers and put him in custody.

