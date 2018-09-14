NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Rosedale section of Queens around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call about a red Honda Accord that had struck a light pole on 249th Street and transported the driver to Jamaica Hospital, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Orville Scott, 42, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said a potential suspect drove off in a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.