ORTLEY BEACH, N. J. (CBSNewYork) – As Hurricane Florence slams into the East Coast, residents along the Jersey Shore who were helped after Superstorm Sandy are returning that good will.

At St. Elisabeth’s Chapel By-The-Sea in Ortley Beach, a complete rebuild just wrapped up last year. The original chapel dating back to 1885 had survived every other storm until Sandy hit. The entire building, like so many homes along the shore, was lifted off its foundation and shredded.

0914storm e1536962453801 Superstorm Sandy Victims Aiding Residents In Florences Path

(Credit: CBS2)

“How are we going to rebuild? How is this area going to rebuild?” Maryann Black of Seaside Park asked.

Residents like Maryann Black say help from others made it possible. Assistance flowed into the community from all over the globe, including from North Carolina Baptists, who came north to help families rebuild. Local residents are remembering what North Carolina did after Sandy and are gathering supplies to send south.

Joan DeLucia is spear heading the collection of tools, tarps, cleaning supplies. Her grassroots organization was born out of the destruction left by the 2012 storm.

“You’re going to see the best of people in the worst of times,” Delucia of Sandy Weekday Warriors told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

