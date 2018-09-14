Police: Uber Driver Arrested With Gun And Drugs In Hidden Compartment

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – An Uber driver in Connecticut has been arrested after police caught him with an illegal handgun and allegedly dealing drugs.

Police in Stamford say they learned that 27-year-old Fernando Rodriguez was planning to make a cocaine delivery on Wardwell Street Wednesday night.

Officers reportedly set up undercover surveillance before the alleged drug deal and pulled over the Uber driver when he arrived at the scene.

Stamford police Capt. Richard Conklin told CBS2’s Tony Aiello officers were forced to draw their weapons when Rodriguez put his hands into his pants. A search by a police K-9 found a hidden compartment behind the glove box where police found high-grade cocaine and a semiautomatic pistol.

Officers also recovered more cocaine and marijuana inside a backpack the driver was reportedly wearing at the time.

The Danbury resident faces several charges including criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

The 27-year-old’s bail was reportedly raised to $250,000 on Thursday when authorities revealed to a judge that Rodriguez spent a year in jail for carrying a pistol without a permit in 2011. In theory, the offense should have barred Rodriguez from driving for Uber. Police are reaching out to the company for more information.