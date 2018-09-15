Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a nicer day across the area than what we’ve dealt with much of this week, and pleasant conditions will continue tonight. Expect mainly clear skies with temps dropping into the low & mid 60s, along with some patchy fog.

nu tu surface 9/15 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tomorrow will be a brighter and slightly warmer day as temps should get back to 80 under mostly sunny skies. Monday looks like a transition day as more clouds move in ahead of the remnants of Florence. Temps Monday should be kept in the upper 70s.

nu tu 7day auto 20 9/15 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tuesday is expected to be quite a soggy day as the remnants of Florence pass near the region. Some heavy rainfall is possible, but still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will fall…stay tuned!

