NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say are behind a pair of office burglaries in the Bronx.

Investigators say around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, the pair broke into the basement of a 3rd Avenue building in Belmont.

Once inside, they went upstairs to one of the businesses and stole a computer, a laptop, and about $1,000 from a lockbox.

Police say the same duo stole merchandise from a second business in the same building.

