NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say are behind a pair of office burglaries in the Bronx.

Investigators say around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, the pair broke into the basement of a 3rd Avenue building in Belmont.

Once inside, they went upstairs to one of the businesses and stole a computer, a laptop, and about $1,000 from a lockbox.

Police say the same duo stole merchandise from a second business in the same building.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

