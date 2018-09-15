NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An employee with the New York City Department of Education faces manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash in the Bronx.

Police said 33-year-old Shakira Price was behind the wheel of a car that collided with another vehicle around 9:25 a.m. Friday near Pelham Parkway and Eastchester Road.

Price then struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as 57-year-old Raymond Bolan, police said.

She was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.