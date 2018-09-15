  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMComedy.TV
    3:00 PMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    3:30 PMCops
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An employee with the New York City Department of Education faces manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash in the Bronx.

Police said 33-year-old Shakira Price was behind the wheel of a car that collided with another vehicle around 9:25 a.m. Friday near Pelham Parkway and Eastchester Road.

Price then struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as 57-year-old Raymond Bolan, police said.

She was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s