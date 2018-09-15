  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe First Family
    1:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    1:30 PMStreet Magic
    2:00 PMComedy.TV
    3:00 PMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FDR Drive, Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fender bender on the Upper East Side turned fatal early Saturday morning.

Police said one car rear-ended a second car around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive near Exit 14-East 96th Street.

The driver of the first car initially exited his or her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, but then fled on foot, police said.

Police said the first driver crossed into the southbound lane where he or she was struck and killed by a third car.

Both of the other drivers stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s