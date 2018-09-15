NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fender bender on the Upper East Side turned fatal early Saturday morning.

Police said one car rear-ended a second car around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive near Exit 14-East 96th Street.

The driver of the first car initially exited his or her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, but then fled on foot, police said.

Police said the first driver crossed into the southbound lane where he or she was struck and killed by a third car.

Both of the other drivers stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed.