NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You can rock out for a good cause this weekend at a free concert benefiting Fight 4 Autism, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families living with autism.

Co-Founders Johanna Burke and Lori Fiordilino stopped by the CBS2 studio, along with special guest Jacqueline Laurita – an original Real Housewife of New Jersey – to discuss the event.

They also opened up about having children of their own that are on the autism spectrum.

The concert will held Sunday at the Hawthorne Boro Bandshell. Grounds open at 3 p.m. and performances start at 4 p.m.

