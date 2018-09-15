NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rescue crews suspended their search Saturday evening for a teenage swimmer authorities say went missing in the waters off Rockaway Beach.

The NYPD says they responded to reports of a 17-year-old boy missing near Beach 86th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Sources tell CBS2 aviation and diving units were combing the area to find the teen who was swimming with friends when he went missing.

Officials suspended the search after about two hours, and said the recovery effort would continue in the morning.

Lifeguards are no longer on duty at Rockaway Beach after Labor Day.

