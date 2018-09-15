  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    9:45 PMSports Update
    10:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMJetlife
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Queens, Rockaway Beach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rescue crews suspended their search Saturday evening for a teenage swimmer authorities say went missing in the waters off Rockaway Beach.

The NYPD says they responded to reports of a 17-year-old boy missing near Beach 86th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Sources tell CBS2 aviation and diving units were combing the area to find the teen who was swimming with friends when he went missing.

Officials suspended the search after about two hours, and said the recovery effort would continue in the morning.

Lifeguards are no longer on duty at Rockaway Beach after Labor Day.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s