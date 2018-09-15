TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT will soon be able to hire more out-of-state train and bus operators.

In the past, state law has banned the agency from recruiting employees from New York or Pennsylvania. That will soon change after a residency review committee with the state’s Labor Department approved an exemption on Wednesday, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

Over the past few months, there has been an epidemic of annulled NJ TRANSIT trains due to maintenance issues and a shortage of personnel. Engineers have also been leaving to go to other railroads that are paying $10 an hour more in wages.

Proponents say the new measure will help the agency increase its staff as it deals with the delays and cancellations that have had a crippling effect since the start of the summer.