NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 13 million children in the United States go to school hungry.

Hunger deprives our kids of more than just food.

That’s why groups like the Partners for Health Foundation are taking action to make sure students in northern New Jersey get a healthy meal this school year.

“If a child’s hungry, they may present with headaches or stomach aches, more visits to the nurse, or they just act out and they don’t even know why. They’re hungry,” Program Director Kathy Smith told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

