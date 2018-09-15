SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Seaside Semper Five on the Jersey Shore has become a symbol of resilience two years after being targeted by a terror bombing.

In 2016, the race was cancelled when a bomb placed along the route by the Chelsea bomber detonated early.

People showed up in droves at last year’s race – so much so that organizers had to move the starting line to a larger area that could handle the crowd. Security was beefed up with federal and local law enforcement working together to get everyone through the finish line.

“Coming back last year, it was just kind of a sense of – yeah, here to run a race, as you said, and to raise the funds for the project that we’re running under – but also just to kind of say we’re going to do this again, be together, have a successful race, and keep going and that wasn’t going to stop us from coming back,” runner Tara Endy told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Thousands of runners were expected to show up Saturday. Organizers told Fouraker they came from 27 states and four or five countries.

Many have been taking part in the race for years in support of a nonprofit that helps injured marines and sailors. Others say they run to stand in solidarity against senseless acts of terrorism.

“If we have to support something like this, which is very important, then we will be out here and we will take our chances and the heck with them all,” retired Marine Lawrence Migliorisi said.

“It’s really great that everybody came out and did a great job for us. I appreciate it,” said runner Dan Anderson.

A group of U.S. service members overseas also ran in 5ks on their respective bases Saturday.