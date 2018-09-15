NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down the suspect behind a string of thefts at Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue.

The alleged thief with expensive taste struck the store on three occasions – first in May, then in June and then again in August.

Police say he stole a cigarette box valued at $2,000, a bracelet worth $1,200 and a cream pitcher worth $3,500.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue suit, light blue and gray tie and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.