  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    9:45 PMSports Update
    10:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMJetlife
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Massachusetts, Republic Airport

WOBURN, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A small plane crashed in a wooded area north of Boston Saturday morning, killing a couple from the Tri-State area on board.

The single engine Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed Saturday around 11 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts.

More From CBS Boston

Officials identified the victims as 65-year-old Dr. Michael Graver and 52-year-old Jodi Cohen, both of Manhasset, Long Island.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan describes Graver was a “very experienced pilot” who co-owned the 2016 plane.

She says the couple departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, Long Island, at around 9:30 a.m. and had been heading to Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The airport is about four miles from the crash site.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin says the plane fortunately did not hit any homes or injure anyone on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s