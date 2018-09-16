NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An arrest has been made in the death of an off-duty correction officer found shot dead following an alleged road rage incident early Friday morning in Queens.

Jonathan Narain, 27, was found sitting in a red Honda Accord around 1:46 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.

On Sunday, police said 30-year-old Gifford Hunter of Queens has been arrested and will face charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

Police said video shows Narain and a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and get into a verbal argument before the suspect opens fire and speeds off.

Narain was on his way to work at Rikers Island when the deadly shooting took his life.

A candlelight vigil was held for Narain on Friday night during which friends and family members spoke out.

“He told me he was going see me on Friday,” said Heymant Budhram, brother of the victim. “I don’t know what to say no more, I don’t have no words, no words.”

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association responded to news of the arrest on Sunday.

“The men and women of the COBA are extremely grateful to the NYPD for their relentless efforts in tracking down and arresting the killer of Correction Officer Narain,” the union posted on Twitter. “It’s time for the Queens District Attorney to prosecute this murderer to the fullest extent of the law.”