NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, but residents in the Carolinas are not out of the woods yet.

The deadly storm is still dumping an excessive amount of rain in the area, raising the risk of flash floods and river flooding, reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

CBS News reports 14 people have died in the wake of Hurricane Florence after a man and woman in Horry County, South Carolina, died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Nearly 1 million homes and businesses are without power as the storm continues to dump rain.

PHOTOS: Scenes From Hurricane Florence In The Carolinas

“It’s pretty deep,” said Cali Sterling of Jacksonville, N.C. “There’s cars already going under. There’s people freaking out.”

Overnight, officials in Cumberland County near Fayetteville, North Carolina, ordered new mandatory evacuations.

They fear the nearby Cape Fear river may crest above 62 feet, a level of flooding that has not been seen since 1945.

Rescues happened by boat and helicopter in North Carolina. New York Task Force 1, one of the country’s most advanced urban search and rescue units, has been working near New Bern, N.C..

They posted these photos after working with local rescue teams rescuing someone from the rising water.

They say that is now the biggest threat.

“The water levels is the biggest one (threat),” said Craig Needham of the North Carolina National Guard. “And then secondary would be downed trees, power lines, anything that prevents our vehicle from getting to them (stranded residents).”

Early Sunday morning the National Hurricane Center said it expects the storm to continue weakening,

but issued a new warning about landslides they expect could occur in parts of western North Carolina.

Here is the latest mesoscale precipitation discussion from @NWSWPC discussing ongoing catastrophic flash flooding associated with #Florence in portions of southern and southeastern NC and northeastern SC https://t.co/iaq9fyYS07 #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/Jn2qVzkae9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2018

In New Jersey, several donation drives filled truck after truck with supplies for both people and pets displaced by the devastating storm. Video showing dogs and cats in rescuers’ arms has moved many in our area to respond.

