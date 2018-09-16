  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce two lovable dogs.

Zsa Zsa is a 4-year-old, 40-pound, English Bulldog. Zsa Zsa has a lot of personality! Friendly, playful and housebroken, she really wants all of your attention at home. If you are looking for an only dog then she is the one for you.

Murphy is a 3-year-old, 11-pound, housebroken Yorkie. Like Zsa Zsa he should be the only dog at home, he will definitely want all of your attention. Unlike Zsa Zsa, he does not shed and is hypoallergenic. If you want to go for long walks and then relax and watch a movie, Murphy is the pup for you.

More: Pet-Friendly Restaurants | Doggy Day Trips | NYC Pet Adoption Guide

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

