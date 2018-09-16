NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by CBS2 to show off a couple awesome and easy tailgating season eats to add to your gameday menu.

Inside-Out Chicken Parmigiana

This is a super bowl of gameday eats. Here’s the play-by-play: Step one: Find the best damn bread loaf. Step 2: Make the most delicious cheesy, tomato soup. Step 3: Skewer up golden, brown chicken bites. Step 4: Dunk breaded chicken in tomato sauce for some pre-game satisfaction.

Serves 8-10

What You’ll Need:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 onion, chopped

1, 28 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 cup torn basil leaves

2 beefsteak tomatoes, chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lb. fresh mozzarella, grated

1 rustic circular loaf of bread (I like sourdough!)

4, 4 oz. chicken cutlet filets, cut into 1” pieces

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups seasoned panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup canola oil

Skewers, for serving

How to Make it:

1. For the soup: Heat oil in a Dutch oven or medium-sized stock pot; add garlic and onions cook until translucent and fragrant, about 5-8 minutes.

2. Add canned tomatoes, and let cook until mixture has reduced and slightly thickened, about 35-40 minutes.

3. Add basil, fresh tomatoes and seasoning; taste and adjust if necessary. Set aside until ready to serve.

4. For chicken parmigiana skewers: Season chicken and transfer to egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs; heat oil in a large saute pan and sear chicken until bread crumbs are golden brown on all sides and chicken is cooked through, about 8-10 minutes. Remove and skewer three pieces of chicken on a skewer.

5. For assembly: When ready to serve, bring soup to a boil and then mix in mozzarella until it melts. Take bread and slice off the top and scoop out the center of the bread to create a bread bowl. Pour the soup inside the bowl and place the tray of chicken skewers next to the tomato soup; invite your guests to dip skewers in the tomato soup.

Filet Mignon Bombs

Upgrade your pre-game snack party with these filet mignon puff pastry bombs.

Makes 16

What You’ll Need:

1 sheet puff pastry

2 tbsp. unsalted

1 shallot, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 oz. cream cheese

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. canola oil

8 oz. filet mignon

1 egg, beaten

Maldon Sea Salt, for garnish

How to Make it:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Let puff pastry thaw; flour and slightly roll dough so it’s 1/8” thick. Cut pastry into 16 even squares about 4” x 4”; set aside.

2. In the interim, heat butter in a medium saute pan; add shallots, garlic, and jalapenos, and saute until translucent and flavorful. Season to taste.

3. Transfer shallot mixture to cream cheese and mix until evenly combined; mix in parmesan cheese and set aside.

4. Take filet mignon and slice crosswise into 4, ½” slices. Then take each slice and quarter it so you have four mini medallions.

5. Heat oil in the same pan as the shallot mixture; season steak and sear until a crust forms on both sides, about 1 minute per side. Once a crust has formed remove from heat, and let cool.

6. Take puff pastry square, and place steak medallion in the center; top with 1 tbsp of cream cheese mix. Pull the dough over the filling so it’s completely enclosed. Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with sea salt.

7. Transfer all filet mignon puff pastry bombs to a parchment-lined sheet tray and bake until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.