NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for three men accused of impersonating police officers during a robbery in Brooklyn.

Investigators say in August the men broke into an apartment building near Ocean Avenue and Albermarle Road in Flatbush.

Police say one of the suspects flashed a shield and told a 47-year-old man he was a police officer.

They say the men stole a computer and surveillance equipment.

Police have also accused the men of stealing $260 from a man inside a second apartment.