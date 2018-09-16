  • TV10/55

Brooklyn, flatbush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for three men accused of impersonating police officers during a robbery in Brooklyn.

Investigators say in August the men broke into an apartment building near Ocean Avenue and Albermarle Road in Flatbush.

Police say one of the suspects flashed a shield and told a 47-year-old man he was a police officer.

They say the men stole a computer and surveillance equipment.

Police have also accused the men of stealing $260 from a man inside a second apartment.

