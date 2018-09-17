Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Expect partly cloudy skies during the morning, giving way to a few showers late, with highs near 80. As evening rolls in, so do thunderstorms and picking up winds.

00cdbda9e17942d79b7886ffc321f45b 9/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

