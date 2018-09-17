by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

High relative humidity in the low levels will keep us in the grey this afternoon. If there’s any good news, it’s that the bulk of the shower activity will hold off until this evening, so plan on keeping the umbrella put away. Outside of that, expect a slightly cooler day with highs in the upper 70s or so.

Shower chances will increase tonight, though it looks like the heavier showers will stay mainly N&W. It will be another mild one, too, with temps only dipping into the low 70s or so.

Tomorrow’s likely the most active day of the week as the remnants of “Florence” swing through. And with plenty of moisture aloft, some of the downpours may result in localized flooding or even flash flooding. As far as rainfall amounts go, .5-2.0″ of rain is expected on average with locally higher amounts.

Then, on Wednesday, expect a better looking day with slightly less humid conditions and highs in the upper 70s.