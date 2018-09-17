  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Diner en Blanc, Governors Island, Lisa Rozner, Local TV

GOVERNORS ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a “white out” on Governor’s Island Monday as thousands of people dressed to the nines for the 8th annual pop-up picnic called “Diner en Blanc.”

By land or by water, more than 6,000 carried plates, tables, lights, fine china, and food to the island for the invite-only chic soirée!

“The boat ride was pretty rocky but all in all to get here was amazing,” Pheona Grant of Brooklyn added. Grant was surprised for her birthday with Diner en Blanc – which is French for “dinner in white.”

Another surprise this year was the weather. There were only a few rain drops but due to high winds, some ferries leaving Battery Park were delayed.

0917ferry e1537241892602 Thousands Dress Up, Travel To Governors Island For Diner En Blanc

New York ferry takes picnic guests for Governors Island. (Credit: CBS2)

“I’m here with my friend… we’re both trying to fight sea sickness,” Phoebe Lelefebvre told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. The Montreal resident drove all the way to New York for the classy picnic.

“I think this night is an adventure for everybody,” co-host of Diner en Blanc, Christine Tripoli said.

Dinner included everything from lobster served by the organizers, to whatever people brought to the island.

Believe it or not, there are 50,000 people that were on the waiting list for this year’s event. The good news for them: they now have a better chance of getting invited next year.

