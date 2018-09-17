  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released private photographs are providing an intimate look at one of America’s most famous families.

The John F. Kennedy Library and Museum has completed a project to digitize and make public nearly 1,800 snapshots.

One photo from 1948 shows a young JFK with his parents and brothers, Robert and Edward, and sisters, Jean and Eunice, in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Another from 1936 shows John Kennedy, with Robert, sister Patricia, and friends by a pool in Palm Beach.

The Kennedy family photographs can be viewed on the Kennedy Library website, LOCATED HERE.

