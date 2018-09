NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six people were hurt in a five-car crash outside LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B Monday afternoon.

Police say the chain-reaction collision happened around 1 p.m., and involved at least two yellow cabs.

One of the cabs slammed into a cement barrier, according to police.

The crash prompted a temporary shutdown of the arrivals level, but everything has since returned to normal.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.