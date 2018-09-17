NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of the road rage killing of a 27-year-old correction officer in Queens appeared in court Monday morning.

Gifford Hunter, 30, is a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus maintenance worker from St. Albans, Queens. He was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Hunter was ordered held without bail and will next appear in court on Oct. 10.

Gifford’s attorney Ken Finkelman told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis he believes the police arrested the wrong person. Finkelman says Gifford has no criminal record and doesn’t own a gun.

Correction officers packed the courtroom for Gifford's arraignment Monday.

Police say on Friday, just before 2 a.m., Gifford fatally shot Jonathan Narain in Richmond Hill as a result of road rage. Narain was on his way to work as a correction officer at Rikers Island.

Police said Narain was shot in the head while stopped at a red light in Queens. He was found sitting in a red Honda Accord near 103rd Avenue and 120th Street.

Police said video shows Narain and Hunter, who was on a motorcycle, get into a verbal argument before Hunter opens fire and speeds off.

The MTA did not issue a statement in regards to Sunday’s arrest but did confirm that Hunter has worked with the agency since July of 2017.

Narain had been a correction officer for almost three years. A Change.org petition has been started to get him promoted posthumously to the rank of captain.

“Narain broke me in on the job in QL14/16,” posted Jospeh Travolino on the petition. “He didn’t treat me like a ‘rookie’ or anything like that… and I never forgot it.”