NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Major subway meltdowns stranded thousands of commuters again Monday and there were angry demands for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to do something about it.

It was just another day on the suwbay — a broken rail, the need for emergency repairs on the N, R and W lines hobbled subway service between Queens and Manhattan at midday. A signal problem at Broadway and Lafayette delayed trains on the Sixth Avenue corridor during the morning rush.

“Plenty of subway rage this morning. It’s like playing the lottery whenever you swipe your MetroCard. We need congestion pricing to start the fast forward plan. ASAP!” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted.

This as the Riders Alliance said signal problems delayed subways every day except one during the month of August and Gov. Cuomo began his general election push for a third term at a breakfast with Brooklyn Democrats, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

“Our people need help. They want to know that you are there for them,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo wasn’t talking specifically about the subways, but he should have been because for transit riders, fixing the subways is the number one issue in the governor’s race.

“Fix my commute, man,” said Dee Brodsky of Park Slope. “Commutes that should take 30-40 minutes end up taking over an hour.”

“The governor needs to push the MTA to actually make it more easier for us to take our normal transportation with less delays,” added Ariel Popoteur of the Bronx.

“The public is suffering from lost time, lost wages, productivity and everything else,” said Mitchell Acks of Midwood.

Cuomo said balky lawmakers have to pass congestion pricing to raise $30 billion to fix the system.

“Marcia, we have signals in the subway system that are about 70-80 years old that were then doused with salt after Hurricane Sandy. We need a whole rebuilding of the subway system,” Cuomo said.

The governor said if the Legislature gives him the money, “I will get it done. You know me. You see the track record. Look at LaGuardia Airport. Look at the new Tappan Zee Bridge, the Mario Cuomo Bridge. I will get it done. We have to find the money.”

CBS2’s Kramer also asked the governor if he would delay the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s planned fare hike. He said that was a decision for the MTA, an agency he controls.