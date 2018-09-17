  • TV10/55On Air

Boone Says Slugger (Wrist) Is 'Real Close,' As Far As Swinging Goes; Closer (Knee) Gets Through Weekend Bullpen Session Fine
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could return to New York’s lineup this week during a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boone said Sunday that Judge is “getting real close” to returning from a broken right wrist. Judge has been cleared to play the outfield and run the bases, and he played two innings in right Friday night. He’s still working his way back at the plate, though.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 14, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Judge hit off a high-velocity pitching machine prior to a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday. He’s been taking batting practice on the field, and he might face rehabbing closer Aroldis Chapman in a simulated game Monday or Tuesday.

Judge said he’s experiencing no pain while swinging, but still has some discomfort on more standard movements.

“Swinging I’m fine,” he said.

Chapman is working back from left knee tendinitis. He threw a bullpen session Saturday, and Boone says the left-hander came out of it feeling well.

Boston leads the AL East by 11½ games and has a magic number of two to clinch the division.

Top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield will join the Yankees on Tuesday looking to make his major league debut. He and Domingo German will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which finished its season Saturday.

