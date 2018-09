LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – America’s oldest nuclear power plant, Oyster Creek in New Jersey, is shutting down.

The Ocean County nuclear generating station went online Dec. 1, 1969.

Oyster Creek will be the sixth nuclear plant retired across the country in the last five years.

Another 12, including Indian Point in Westchester County, are slated for de-commissioning by 2025.