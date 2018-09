NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was robbed while on a subway train in Queens and police are searching for two suspects in the case.

The robbery happened on Aug. 29 on a southbound F train.

Investigators say the two men made anti-white statements and forced the boy to hand over his cell phone and $24 in cash.

The suspects got off at the Forest hills – 71st Avenue station and ran off.