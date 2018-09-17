NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is “actively considering” a run for president in 2020.

If he runs, he told the New York Times he would run as a Democrat.

Bloomberg, 76, mulled a run for president in 2016 as an independent, but ultimately opted against it. Bloomberg – a longtime Democrat – ran for mayor and won first as a Republican and then as an independent after giving up his party affiliation.

He told the Times the only way to run and win in a presidential race would be with a major party.

“It’s impossible to conceive that I could run as a Republican,” Bloomberg told the Times. “Things like choice, so many of the issues, I’m just away from where the Republican Party is today. That’s not to say I’m with the Democratic Party on everything, but I don’t see how you could possible run as a Republican. So if you ran, yeah, you’d have to run as a Democrat.”

Bloomberg, a billionaire, has pledged $80 million to help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

As for when he expects to make a decision on his possible run, Bloomberg told the Times “I’m working on this Nov. 6 election, and after that I’ll take a look at it.”

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer will have much more on this story coming up tonight at 5 p.m. For more on this story, check out coverage from our colleagues at CBS News.