NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer hauling steed rods struck three homes on Staten Island Monday morning, leaving two people injured.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday at 223, 227 and 229 South Avenue in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood.

“It woke me up, I thought a plane crashed or something,” said resident Patricia Willis, whose house was hit by the tractor-trailer. “I saw the guy moving in the cab, that’s when I realized there was a truck in the house.”

She said the driver asked her to help him find his cell phone after the crash, which left the truck in her living room.

“If it was the bedroom, I wouldn’t be here talking to you,” she said.

The Department of Buildings has been requested to the scene.

